Jfs Wealth Advisors Upped Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $491,556; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Held by Berkshire Asset Management Llc

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Amazon will host former FBI director James Comey next week; 26/05/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: Caution on an Amazon Killer — Barron’s; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 02/04/2018 – Five must-watch videos: Demoing the original iPhone, Musk’s new venture, and Trump’s Amazon feud; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 18/05/2018 – U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL HAS RESISTED TRUMP’S REQUESTS ON PACKAGE SHIPMENT FEES -WASHINGTON POST, CITING THREE UNNAMED; 25/04/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 02/04/2018 – April begins with a market sell-off. The major indexes are all lower, as Amazon puts pressure on the tech sector; 17/05/2018 – Gillian Tett Amazon’s response to […]

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 14,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 300,513 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28M, up from 286,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 84,141 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.42% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 121,373 are owned by Boston Advsrs. Cap Counsel reported 120,075 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants invested in 41,330 shares or 0.37% of the stock. California-based Eqis Cap Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Tru Communication Na accumulated 89,656 shares. Garland Mgmt holds 51,017 shares or 2.86% of its portfolio. Maple Cap Mgmt has invested 0.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt accumulated 55,175 shares or 2.89% of the stock. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,584 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd reported 189,769 shares stake. Barclays Pcl accumulated 8.97M shares or 0.5% of the stock. M&T Retail Bank holds 3.41M shares. Clean Yield Gp has 0.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Trading Near Year-Low; This Isn’t A Cyclical Downturn, It Is Structural – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 182,455 shares to 90,772 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,686 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 (IWM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 111,896 shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability has 1.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Co, a Oregon-based fund reported 863 shares. Orleans Cap Mgmt La accumulated 210 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Mercer Advisers Inc owns 911 shares. The Luxembourg-based Pictet & Cie (Europe) has invested 6.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd invested in 1,881 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Exchange Capital Mngmt holds 2.33% or 4,662 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 17,659 shares. Cap Guardian Trust accumulated 54,405 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co invested in 1,321 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 317,930 shares. Drw Securities Lc owns 145 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bar Harbor Trust Serv invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).