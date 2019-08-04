Jfs Wealth Advisors Upped Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $491,556 as Market Valuation Declined; Bronson Point Management Lowered Its Timkensteel (TMST) Stake by $870,000; Shares Declined

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will stream Thursday Night Football for the next two seasons; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: Inside their car:; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 24/05/2018 – AMZN SAYS ‘UNLIKELY STRING OF EVENTS’ TRIGGERED DEVICE; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON: IN-CAR DELIVERY AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 612,552 shares traded or 71.39% up from the average. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 12,609 shares to 35,510 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 43,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,182 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arvest National Bank Tru Division has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,656 shares. Capital Ok invested in 1.05% or 5,499 shares. First City Capital Incorporated reported 757 shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,028 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,074 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 2.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Planning Advsr Limited Co holds 1.05% or 1,932 shares. Valicenti Advisory has invested 8.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Buckingham Cap stated it has 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mount Vernon Associates Md has 7.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Century Companies reported 1.62 million shares stake. Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.13% or 145 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

