Jfs Wealth Advisors Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Has Decreased by $1.43 Million; Stadion Money Management Has Decreased Position in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by $322,896 as Market Value Declined

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc analyzed 11,702 shares as the company's stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $57.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $131.86. About 773,719 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc analyzed 2,883 shares as the company's stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 9,057 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 11,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $94.3. About 298,811 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.23B for 11.69 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,187 shares to 181,981 shares, valued at $19.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PNC plans to raise its dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PNC Announces Redemption Of 2.400 Percent Senior Bank Notes Due October 18, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $207.23 million for 16.04 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 1.30M shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $80.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 336,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 924,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts Belongs In The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio, But Not Now – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

