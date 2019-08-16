Jfs Wealth Advisors Stake In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Raised; Bb&T Securities Has Increased Its Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Position

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $25.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.57. About 1.96M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes; 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery; 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL; 27/04/2018 – There’s a big difference in the growth opportunities for Alphabet and Amazon, according to Macquarie analyst Ben Schachter; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 26/03/2018 – Cities, Left Out of Amazon’s Tax Collections, Want a Share; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice-shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 13,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 128,598 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 115,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 866,175 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – WILL GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $150 MLN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES ON SAME TERMS; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart; 16/04/2018 – Akamai Announces New Enhancements to World’s Largest and Most Trusted Cloud Delivery Platform; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI 1Q REV. $669M, EST. $654.0M; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Ag; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Chairman George Conrades To Retire — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Second Independent Director at Later Date; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – WORKED WITH ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE INITIAIVES WHICH INCLUDE ADDITION OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 47% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Akamai (AKAM) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 39,439 shares to 6,939 shares, valued at $321,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,407 shares, and cut its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM).

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 9,063 shares to 98,471 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 19,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,317 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Dips a Big Toe Into Virtual Reality – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Great Tech Stocks to Buy for the Future – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

