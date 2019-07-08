Jfs Wealth Advisors Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Lifted by $491,556 as Stock Rose; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shareholder Leavell Investment Management Upped Position by $1.03 Million as Shares Rose

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1949. About 1.68M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon; 29/05/2018 – Amazon’s board has recommended that shareholders reject the proposal; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING OTHER NEWSPAPERS, ALTHOUGH GETS REQUESTS MONTHLY; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 03/05/2018 – Google is trying to claw back shopping search from Amazon but is constantly fighting bad actors; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Postal Service runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 47,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 3.70 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – AS PART OF BOARD’S REVIEW, CO AND ITS ADVISORS CONTACTED 20 POTENTIAL BUYERS; 07/05/2018 – The $7.6 billion all-cash deal will add to Blackstone’s real estate business; 26/03/2018 – SANTANDER, BLACKSTONE FORMALIZE POPULAR REAL ESTATE DEAL; 13/04/2018 – Burberry: Mr. Murphy is Also The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP Chairman; 23/04/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Forms Golden Cross; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Could Pay Termiation Fee of $336 Million to LaSalle; 19/04/2018 – GRAY: BX PLANS FIRST CLOSE IN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND THIS QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – Strategic Partners Closes Second Infrastructure Secondaries Fund at $1.75 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone push into subprime car loans

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 7,402 shares to 64,370 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,340 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 20,051 shares to 16,571 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 10,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,430 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.