Jfs Wealth Advisors Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Increased by $491,556 as Stock Rose; Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding Maintained by Apg Asset Management Nv

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $12.48 during the last trading session, reaching $2029.89. About 1.96 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES OPERATING INCOME $1,400 MLN VS $890 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON, BERKSHIRE MAY PICK HEALTH CARE JV CEO IN 2 MOS: AXIOS; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods makes it official: Amazon Prime customers get a 10 percent discount on sale items starting this summer; 09/03/2018 – “Amazon’s focus on selection/service, pricing, and frictionless payment that drive conversion and stronger user economics also translate directly to travel,” the firm’s analyst writes; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 09/05/2018 – SEARS HAUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM TO MAKE TIRE BUYS &; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 25/04/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 157,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.36M, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $276.17. About 888,004 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FreightWaves Radio Preview: The Outlook For IMO2020; Convoy, Retention And The Last-Mile – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Single Households Are On The Rise. Could This Be The Next Investing Trend? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Should Use Prime Day to Promote Amazon Key – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Logistics As Economic Savior; Amazon Self-Delivers How Much?! – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Interest Gp has 1.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 160,851 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp reported 561 shares stake. 38,713 are held by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership stated it has 8,535 shares. 6,574 are held by Gladius Capital Management Limited Partnership. Moreover, First Bank Of Hutchinson has 1.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,100 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability owns 24,557 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Cim Lc reported 3,309 shares stake. Notis reported 0.74% stake. 407 were reported by Courage Miller Prtn Lc. Moreover, Mercer Advisers has 1.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 911 shares. Westfield Capital Lp holds 2.67% or 197,074 shares. Wharton Business Lc accumulated 0.04% or 203 shares. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 5,060 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Investment LP holds 0.26% or 10,740 shares.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 19,892 shares to 51,317 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 43,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,182 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 19,000 shares to 136,759 shares, valued at $33.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Bancorporation by 361,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,200 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shikiar Asset Management has invested 0.34% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Covington Inv Advisors invested in 0.48% or 5,836 shares. Brown Advisory reported 1.42M shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. 72,724 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Pension owns 0.4% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 425,072 shares. Stephens Ar holds 34,067 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware invested in 3,624 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Nexus Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Optimum Investment Advisors has 1.21% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Berkshire Hathaway holds 0.53% or 4.33 million shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel accumulated 184,633 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp invested in 4,869 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 2,722 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0.88% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Papp L Roy And Associate has 2.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).