Jfs Wealth Advisors Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Somerset Capital Management Llp Holds Stake in Buenaventura (BVN)

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Buenaventura (BVN) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 1.03M shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 09/03/2018 – Amazon’s Expanding Grocery Delivery Is Opening Salvo: Report — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’; 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces Immersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 23/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are WiFi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $470.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (NYSE:RIG) by 189,800 shares to 4.48M shares, valued at $38.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Odey Asset Grp holds 0.23% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Inc has invested 0.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reliant Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.84% or 2,039 shares. Scotia reported 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zwj Counsel owns 302 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.52% or 5,451 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Co reported 2.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sol Cap Mgmt Company owns 390 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. The New York-based Ems LP has invested 6.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Summit Fincl Strategies Inc has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commercial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited reported 8,793 shares. 536 were reported by Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corp. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Co holds 740 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 635,021 shares.

