Jfs Wealth Advisors Maintains Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); First Mercantile Trust Co Stake In Microchip Technology (MCHP) Was Lifted

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 3,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 11,591 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, up from 7,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $90.8. About 2.04M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – REGARDING PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, ON MAY 7TH, 2018, RECEIVED JAPAN ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $39.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.89. About 3.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers; 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON ISN’T INTERESTED IN MAINTAINING TOYS “R” US BRAND, BUT CONSIDERED USING SOON-TO-BE-VACANT SPACES FOR OWN PURPOSES- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 23/04/2018 – The Amazon founder and CEO left his job at a New York-based hedge fund in 1994 and set out to sell books online; 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services

