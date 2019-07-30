Jfs Wealth Advisors Maintains Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Ally Finl (ALLY) Stock Price Rose, Oppenheimer Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $702,432

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $15.81 during the last trading session, reaching $1896.64. About 1.98 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Amazon fell as much as 7.4 percent after Axios reported that President Donald Trump was “obsessed” with the company; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 04/04/2018 – Zadara Expands Enterprise Storage-as-a-Service Coverage in Paris, Teaming With Amazon Web Services and Equinix; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos instead of PowerPoints; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Bezos; 25/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s AI Scare, Encrypted Phones, A ‘Lost’-Inspired Startup — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 24/04/2018 – Oklahoman: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 26,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 424,574 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 450,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 959,747 shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe; 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%; 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE; 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “TFI Boosts Earnings Outlook On Stronger U.S. Truckload Performance – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon, Trump Agree On Something: New French Taxes – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 12,609 shares to 35,510 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 71,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,086 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guild Investment Management holds 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 348 shares. American stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vigilant Management Lc reported 3.29% stake. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn owns 814 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Grassi, California-based fund reported 824 shares. 5,870 were reported by Harvey Capital. Regal Investment Lc holds 0.64% or 1,758 shares in its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,595 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 9,474 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Incorporated reported 0.56% stake. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.37% or 1,500 shares. 901 were reported by New England Private Wealth Advsr. 800 are held by Clark Mgmt Grp. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 980 shares. Hillview Cap Advisors Lc has invested 1.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $380.99M for 8.63 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.