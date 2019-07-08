Jfs Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) as Stock Rose; As Visa Cl A (V) Shares Rose, Leavell Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.15 Million

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $140.79. About 681,927 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc analyzed 7,402 shares as the company's stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,370 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, down from 71,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $397.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $176.23. About 2.04M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 12.48 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.13 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

