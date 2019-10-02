Jfs Wealth Advisors Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $326,376; As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Holder Kdi Capital Partners Cut Its Position by $1.32 Million

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 6,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 56,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.83M, down from 63,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $226.4. About 2.61M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 16,471 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898,000, up from 10,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $61.31. About 4.19M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.46 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 36,187 shares to 58,773 shares, valued at $9.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

