Jfs Wealth Advisors Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $491,556; Lee Danner & Bass Has Upped Its Position in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) as Stock Price Rose

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh; 13/03/2018 – Avalara Launches Inventory Report for Amazon FBA Sellers; 03/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCESScoop from @JenniferJJacobs and…; 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 02/04/2018 – Curbed Atlanta: Report: Amazon HQ2 reps toured Atlanta but skipped Doraville site; 08/04/2018 – Commentary: The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 49,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 158,492 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60M, up from 109,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 11,702 shares to 2,876 shares, valued at $353,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 9,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,471 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14,539 shares to 498,517 shares, valued at $65.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,564 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH).

