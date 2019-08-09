Jfs Wealth Advisors Holds Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Argent Trust Company Has Boosted Its Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Position by $439,116

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.59M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 13/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon handicapped as they follow China playbook; 13/04/2018 – Third Avenue Betting Amazon Puts HQ2 in D.C. Area (Video); 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue Sleep easy; 18/04/2018 – Amazon says it has more than 100 mln Prime members; 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Takes a Beating on Trump’s Tweeting (Video); 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 3,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 11,071 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 7,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.77. About 2.28M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Revenue Outside U.S. Rose 11% to $2.545B; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/03/2018 – Maura Dickler, M.D., to become Vice President of Late Phase Development at Lilly Oncology; 20/04/2018 – LILLY REMAINS COMMITTED TO INVESTIGATION, USE OF CYRAMZA; 15/05/2018 – Lilly’s Galcanezumab Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Galcanezumab for the Prevention of Episodic Cluster Headache; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 R&D Expenses View to $5.2B-$5.4B; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 19,949 shares to 158,628 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 18,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,488 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.95% or 2,081 shares. Btc Cap Management invested in 1.43% or 5,054 shares. Valiant Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 6.93% or 43,380 shares in its portfolio. City Fl holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,227 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). General American Invsts Inc has 3.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,000 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 542 shares. Cadence Bancorp Na holds 0.88% or 1,255 shares. The Virginia-based Corp Va has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Congress Asset Management Company Ma holds 57,493 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt owns 307 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Inc Adv holds 2,699 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 2,647 shares. Drw Limited holds 145 shares. Guild Mngmt invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb State Bank N A Mo stated it has 37,041 shares. Miller Inv Mgmt L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,565 shares. Pure Financial Incorporated holds 0.08% or 3,124 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn owns 12,247 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,725 shares. Victory Cap Incorporated reported 78,590 shares stake. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 20,749 shares. Eastern Bancorp owns 7,408 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.01% or 4,545 shares in its portfolio. Bsw Wealth invested in 4,839 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Clean Yield Grp holds 0.18% or 3,348 shares in its portfolio. Cap Investment Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.25% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Duff & Phelps Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 9,510 shares. Edgestream Ltd Partnership owns 1.32% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 69,214 shares. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 0.2% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3,500 shares.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 38,018 shares to 16,901 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,707 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

