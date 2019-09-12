Jfs Wealth Advisors Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) Boosted as Share Value Declined; Seaspan (SSW) Stock Value Rose While Old West Investment Management Has Increased Holding

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 16,471 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898,000, up from 10,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.02. About 5.99M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 37,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 337,894 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.63 lastly. It is down 21.27% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – GCI’S CURRENT FLEET WILL ADD ABOUT $1.3 BLN TO CO’S CONTRACTED FUTURE REVS, INCREASING CO’S TOTAL CONTRACTED FUTURE REVS TO ABOUT $5.6 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Rev $224.8M; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN PACT W/ CARLYLE GROUP & MINORITY OWNERS OF GCI; 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGE; 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN COO MARK CHU TO STEP DOWN; 09/04/2018 – Seaspan CFO David Spivack to Leave Co. to Pursue Other Interests; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP. SSW IS TAKING OVER COLLECTION OF SHIPPING VESSELS FROM CARLYLE GROUP,OTHER INVESTORS IN $450 MILLION DEAL – WSJ CITING; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN:FAIRFAX TO INVEST ADDED $250M IN 5.5% DEBS & WARRANTS; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN REPORTS CHANGE IN CFO; 13/04/2018 – Seaspan Files Shelf for Primary Offering of Up to $2 Billion of Equity and Debt Securities

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 86,924 shares to 12,942 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty F by 33,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,256 shares, and cut its stake in Seritage Growth Properties.

