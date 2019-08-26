Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Among 6 analysts covering Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Akamai Technologies has $9600 highest and $58 lowest target. $80’s average target is -8.04% below currents $86.99 stock price. Akamai Technologies had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Evercore initiated Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) rating on Wednesday, April 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $80 target. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. See Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $94.0000 New Target: $96.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Guggenheim

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Da Davidson 95

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $95 Initiates Coverage On

10/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $76 New Target: $80 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Initiate

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 70.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 276 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc holds 667 shares with $1.19 million value, up from 391 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $865.46B valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight is scheduled for Sunday morning; 16/05/2018 – Birmingham BJ: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon considering Bessemer for massive project; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 10/05/2018 – Insiders say that the deal could make sense as Alphabet hopes to fend off Amazon and promote the use of its enterprise services; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 06/03/2018 – DeePhi Tech Showcases Speech Recognition Engine on Amazon Web Services; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Secret Behind Amazon and Mercadolibre’s Success – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jeff Bezos Shares Amazon’s First Job Posting – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T stake by 19,892 shares to 51,317 valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Tr Exchange Traded F (EMLP) stake by 42,742 shares and now owns 218,266 shares. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 25.67% above currents $1749.62 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 28. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Monday, March 4.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 6,781 shares. Dock Street Asset Management holds 10.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,819 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has 791 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation reported 1.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 267,072 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Global Endowment Management Ltd Partnership has 43,782 shares for 11.02% of their portfolio. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc reported 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership has 10,740 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp owns 20,113 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated accumulated 2.64% or 22,338 shares. Conning owns 9,384 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Grisanti Capital Ltd holds 2.32% or 2,138 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 866 shares or 0% of its portfolio. London Of Virginia stated it has 320 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SSTK, AKAM, VEEV – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Akamai (AKAM) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Akamai -1% on $1B note offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.26 billion. The firm offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It has a 34.1 P/E ratio. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect.