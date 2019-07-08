Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding; Angi Homeservices – Class A (ANGI) Sellers Increased By 10.02% Their Shorts

Angi Homeservices Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ANGI) had an increase of 10.02% in short interest. ANGI’s SI was 12.26M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.02% from 11.14M shares previously. With 1.33 million avg volume, 9 days are for Angi Homeservices Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s short sellers to cover ANGI’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 4,245 shares traded. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has risen 7.90% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGI News: 09/05/2018 – IAC/INTERACTIVECORP – QTRLY ANGI HOMESERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 69 PCT TO $255.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Notion Integrates with HomeAdvisor; Partnership Pairs Smart Home Technology With Plumbing Services for Instant Water Leak Suppo; 16/04/2018 – LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP LP REPORTS 20.5 PCT STAKE IN ANGI HOMESERVICES INC AS OF APRIL 13 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (MATN), Angie’s List, Inc. (ANGI) And Others; 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 19/04/2018 – Notion Integrates with HomeAdvisor; Partnership Pairs Smart Home Technology With Plumbing Services for Instant Water Leak Support; 10/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices CEO Sees ‘Massive’ U.S. Growth (Video); 21/03/2018 – BERKEYS Air Conditioning, Plumbing, & Electrical Earns Esteemed Angie’s List Super Service Award For The Eighth Time; 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $0.02; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) stake by 80.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc holds 2,876 shares with $353,000 value, down from 14,578 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc now has $63.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $140.51. About 15,671 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158

ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides Internet tools and resources for home improvement, maintenance, and repair projects. The company has market cap of $6.53 billion. It offers ProFinder technology services; Pro Review, a tool that provides ratings and reviews on home improvement and repair pros; and emergency repair services. It has a 69.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s tools allow clients to research, shop for, and purchase local services for home, health, and automotive service needs, as well as to rate and review service providers in markets.

Among 2 analysts covering Angie`s List (NASDAQ:ANGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Angie`s List had 4 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the shares of ANGI in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 12.46 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. PNC Financial Services Gr had 7 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, January 10, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, March 6. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 25 by Deutsche Bank.