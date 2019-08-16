Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) by $1.43 Million; A F L A C (AFL) Shareholder Leavell Investment Management Has Decreased Position

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $124.74. About 2.33M shares traded or 28.09% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 9,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 114,021 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 123,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $52.07. About 2.74 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.62 million for 12.05 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2022 Term Etf by 68,975 shares to 143,000 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishrs Ibnd Dec 2022 Trm Mun Bnd Etf by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D).

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The 8 Best Cash Cow Stocks to Buy for Stable Returns – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 140,778 shares. Town Country Retail Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has 4,816 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 140,806 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Co has 225,285 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Diversified reported 6,725 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Lc Ny invested in 10,354 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). International Group Inc owns 342,532 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Corp owns 8,515 shares. 310 are held by Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. The Georgia-based Willis Counsel has invested 1.61% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Of Vermont has invested 0.17% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Sit Assoc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 8,025 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp accumulated 30,665 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooke & Bieler Lp reported 514,513 shares. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada Incorporated holds 6,790 shares. Prospector Prtn Lc reported 3.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Fruth Inv Management invested in 2,010 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Geode Capital Lc has 0.18% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 5.73 million shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 7,758 shares. Invesco invested 0.29% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Yhb Investment Advisors stated it has 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech holds 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 156,763 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management invested in 8,301 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 2,249 shares in its portfolio. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 129,054 shares. Douglass Winthrop Lc invested in 2,149 shares. Laffer owns 20,035 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Country Tru Bancorp holds 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 208 shares.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC plans to raise its dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Your Guide to the 10 Biggest Bank Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC finances acquisition of maker of fitness equipment, billiards tables – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 11.02 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,187 shares to 181,981 shares, valued at $19.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 667 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).