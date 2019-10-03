Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $326,376; Associated Banc-Corp Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 6,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 183,176 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.51 million, up from 176,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $131.28. About 3.87 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 16,471 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898,000, up from 10,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $61.07. About 3.99 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 20,619 shares to 50,828 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,444 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).