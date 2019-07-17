Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Cut Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) by $1.43 Million; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holder York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Trimmed Stake

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.34. About 225,057 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA UPDATE ON FASENRA Plll TRIAL IN COPD; 02/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LICENSES ANTIBODY PRODUCTS TO ASTRAZENECA’S MEDIMMUNE; 27/04/2018 – This week’s peer review is out! Ex-AstraZeneca exec Lisa Anson to lead do-over at Redx; Advaxis shakes up C-suite; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Analysis Concludes the Trial Has Met Its Second of Two Primary Endpoints; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca (rucaparib) for Women With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q Net Pft $340M; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 636,598 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $968.89M for 27.26 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi extends survival in first-line lung cancer – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs AstraZeneca’s combo pill for T2D – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AstraZeneca’s Brilinta reduced CV risk in late-stage study – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “All Eyes On Biotech M&A – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca down 2% despite Q1 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 406,413 shares to 716,442 shares, valued at $38.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 199,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 921,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Quorum Health Corp.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. HANNON MICHAEL J sold $624,099 worth of stock. Reilly Robert Q had sold 24,722 shares worth $3.03 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Financial Advisers reported 40,412 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Corporation owns 149 shares. Qs Limited Liability reported 7,263 shares stake. Csu Producer Resources has invested 2.97% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). B Riley Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Fifth Third Retail Bank has 468,059 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 4,459 shares. First Amer National Bank holds 0.65% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 73,563 shares. Invesco Limited holds 7.02M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Brookstone Capital Mgmt accumulated 2,044 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Endurance Wealth invested in 158 shares or 0% of the stock. Colony Group Lc owns 129,054 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc reported 137,630 shares. Mai Capital accumulated 1,745 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,010 shares to 210,090 shares, valued at $33.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC plans to raise its dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PNC Financial declares $1.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Bank of America Posts Mixed Q2 Results – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC ordered to pay $102M in 10-year-old funeral contract case – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.