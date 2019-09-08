Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Cut Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding by $1.43 Million; De Burlo Group Upped Its Holding in Arista Networks (ANET) by $455,300

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.72. About 1.34 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 17,420 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, up from 15,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $235.7. About 552,154 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9,850 shares to 42,050 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,200 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Tru Co holds 7,758 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 74,173 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 416,521 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Management has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 69,000 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.78% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Diamond Hill Mgmt Inc has invested 0.77% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). South State has invested 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.01% or 5,053 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.33M shares. Cardinal Mngmt invested in 1.53% or 124,360 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Burt Wealth has invested 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Sunbelt stated it has 1,683 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 11.68 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,256 shares to 4,432 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.