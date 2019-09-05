Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $491,556; Share Price Declined; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Share Price Rose, Holder Guinness Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $736,380

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 91,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $108.84. About 957,715 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Amazon Expert Speaker Scheduled By DeMatteo for May. 31; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect state sales taxes on products it sells directly in all 45 states that have a state sales tax; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Sellers See Major Opportunity in Private Label Expansion, Feedvisor Study Finds; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIA; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Remains of 81 ancient villages discovered in Amazon rainforest; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – Metro Ottawa: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 430 shares to 5,267 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT).

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 6,486 shares to 29,286 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 71,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,086 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.