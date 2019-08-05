Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake By $491,556; Par Capital Management Has Decreased Its Semgroup (SEMG) Stake

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 70.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 276 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc holds 667 shares with $1.19M value, up from 391 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $901.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Amazon announces plan to open new fulfillment center in Tucson. #ArizonaDETAILS; 09/05/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: 60% Of Amazon Customers Will Not Renew Their Prime Membership, Poll Reveals; 25/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s AI Scare, Encrypted Phones, A ‘Lost’-Inspired Startup — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon Is Filming Its First Spanish-Language Original Series, Soccer Documentary `Six Dreams’; 03/04/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Amazon has assembled the biggest lobbying team of any technology company in Washington…; 29/03/2018 – If Trump wants to take a shot at Amazon, there’s a potential billion-dollar deal staring him right in the face; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Expands Prime Benefit at Whole Foods Market to 12 Additional States and all Whole Foods Market 365 Stores; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Signals Slow Progress on Amazon Health Venture: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate

Par Capital Management Inc decreased Semgroup Corp (SEMG) stake by 21.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Par Capital Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as Semgroup Corp (SEMG)’s stock declined 1.55%. The Par Capital Management Inc holds 557,779 shares with $8.22M value, down from 707,779 last quarter. Semgroup Corp now has $937.05 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 528,350 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP OWNS 51 PERCENT OF WHITE CLIFFS PIPELINE AND IS OPERATOR; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.7% Position in SemGroup; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corporation Does Not Expect Any Impact from FERC Revised Policy Statement; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N – SEMGROUP IS AFFIRMING ITS INITIAL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corp Doesn’t See Any Impact From FERC Revised Policy Statement; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of Mexican Asphalt Business

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) stake by 20,051 shares to 16,571 valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) stake by 20,789 shares and now owns 41,422 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Invest Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 3.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,032 shares. 142,667 were reported by Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia. Glynn Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 23,454 shares for 7.72% of their portfolio. 4,850 were reported by Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd. Dakota Wealth reported 4,691 shares. Aldebaran Financial, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,508 shares. Uss Invest Limited holds 140,061 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Md reported 2,736 shares stake. House Limited Liability Co accumulated 18,002 shares. Gladius Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 6,574 shares. Pacific Glob Investment holds 2,236 shares. Greatmark Prtnrs owns 392 shares. 7,186 were accumulated by Community &. Massachusetts-based Fernwood Investment Ltd Company has invested 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nadler Fin Inc invested in 1,647 shares or 0.93% of the stock.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 20.60% above currents $1823.24 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $235000 target in Friday, August 2 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 6,022 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trexquant Investment LP stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Cohen And Steers owns 133,856 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L P, California-based fund reported 1.76M shares. Viking Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.18% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 4,507 shares. Chickasaw Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.95% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 8.30M shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Invesco Ltd reported 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 39,161 shares or 0% of its portfolio. International Group reported 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mngmt has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 155,333 shares. Citigroup reported 108,647 shares. Congress Asset Management Communications Ma accumulated 0.01% or 26,062 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 0.04% or 6.67 million shares.

Par Capital Management Inc increased Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) stake by 700,000 shares to 2.71M valued at $152.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) stake by 5.03 million shares and now owns 54.65M shares. Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SemGroup had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) on Monday, March 4 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, February 25.

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 266.67% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.12 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.