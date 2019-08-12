Jfs Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stake as Market Value Rose; Alpine Investment Management Holding in Citigroup (C) Upped by $3.29 Million

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $129.32. About 634,086 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 53,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.57 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $64.34. About 5.92M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 07/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN SEPT.: CITI SURVEY; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DAVID BAILIN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Banking Rev $4.82B; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $348,343 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 7,000 shares.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15,837 shares to 822,114 shares, valued at $114.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 36,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,958 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 10,703 shares to 250,704 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

