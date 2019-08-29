Jfs Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding as Market Value Rose; Marathon Oil (MRO) Share Value Declined While Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.43. About 307,582 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 4.96M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 27.20M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.45 million, down from 32.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 1.90 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,187 shares to 181,981 shares, valued at $19.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 5,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,632 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Morningstar Div L (FDL).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 11.35 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

