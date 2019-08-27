Jfs Wealth Advisors Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Market Value Rose While Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered Its Position

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $10.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1758.07. About 2.26M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – KIRO 7: Local bikini barista chain is subject of new Amazon Prime Video reality show, the story coming up; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services; 17/05/2018 – RiskIQ Implicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in Infamous Amazon Hijack; 26/04/2018 – NFL extends Amazon streaming deal for Thursday Night Football; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq-Listed Amazon, Alphabet Won’t Trade Rest of Day at NYSE; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 20/03/2018 – Malay Mail: Amazon is said to squeeze suppliers to curb losses in price wars; 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 189,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 75,536 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 264,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $443.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.07. About 34,559 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 70,401 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc by 84,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Fvcbankcorp Inc.

Analysts await Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.57 per share. OLBK’s profit will be $9.69 million for 11.43 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Old Line Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Ltd Partnership invested in 41,518 shares. Swiss Bancshares has 23,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 13,422 were reported by Principal Financial Group Inc Inc. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited invested in 17,538 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 9,845 shares. Franklin Resources owns 54,000 shares. Bancorp Of America De owns 152,784 shares. 2,230 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Captrust Fincl Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Wells Fargo Mn has 95,896 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 12,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 3,234 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 15,341 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advsr reported 75,536 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $55,049 activity. $4,898 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) was bought by Shah Suhas R on Monday, March 11.

