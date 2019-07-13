Jfs Wealth Advisors Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Farmstead Capital Management Has Boosted Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position by $6.80 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 978,928 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – White House Says No Policy Change on Amazon Being Considered; 21/03/2018 – Lucid Software Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 13/03/2018 – Spain’s Amazon workers call 2-day strike over wages, rights; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal; 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google Voice Assistants Quickly Gaining Popularity

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30 are owned by Advantage Inc. Endurance Wealth Management owns 159 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wealthquest Corporation holds 586 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 77,862 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft Associates Limited invested in 14,773 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Moreover, Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Lc has 0.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advsrs Ok owns 5,499 shares. Moreover, Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru Co has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Advisory Inc invested in 470,991 shares. Duncker Streett & Incorporated invested in 2,240 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Parkside Finance Bank & reported 855 shares. Qs Limited Co holds 0.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 26,454 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 2.74% or 77,719 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council owns 27,480 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 329,835 shares or 3.75% of its portfolio.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 6,486 shares to 29,286 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 19,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,814 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Ontario’s Government Liquor Stores Are Running Out Of Booze – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ford and Volkswagen: Throwing Rocks at Silicon Valley – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon’s To Roll Out $700M Employee Advancement Program – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Ways to Buy Nvidia Stock on Competition Worries – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “As Prime Day Approaches, Amazon Stares Down Barrel Of The Delivery Gun – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.