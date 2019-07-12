Jfs Wealth Advisors Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $491,556; Oracle Com (ORCL) Holder Orrstown Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Stake by $815,246 as Stock Rose

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 75.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 15,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,063 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 20,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.52. About 4.66 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $10.4 during the last trading session, reaching $2011.47. About 1.37M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon Technologies has won a patent for a marketplace that offers data feeds, including bitcoin transactions. #CNBCCrypto; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 21/05/2018 – Boston Wants Amazon, But Is There Room?; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Reveals Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members (Video); 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 20/03/2018 – Metro Ottawa: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 19/04/2018 – Amazon revealed one of its biggest, longest-kept secrets: The company has more than 100 million Prime members:

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 9,063 shares to 98,471 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 19,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,814 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 3,093 shares to 3,943 shares, valued at $748,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 5,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.96 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

