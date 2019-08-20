Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Valuation Rose While Vista Capital Partners Cut Position by $337,512; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Hound Partners Has Raised by $2.63 Million Its Position

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 19.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 69 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00B and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.01 million shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $136.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 335,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 7,284 shares. Fincl Advantage holds 0.07% or 800 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Com invested in 932,615 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Arrowstreet Lp invested in 0.03% or 119,429 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Ne holds 112,476 shares. Cap Sarl owns 147,020 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd owns 5,822 shares. Graham Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baldwin Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 28,452 shares. 14.44 million were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 2,997 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 276,615 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Interactive Fin Advsrs holds 600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sky Group Inc Ltd holds 74,220 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 61,025 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 1,104 shares. James Investment Research owns 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 7,350 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.34% or 179,808 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 68,728 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 2 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De accumulated 1,200 shares. Vista Capital Prtnrs reported 359,482 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Fund (VNQ) by 16,428 shares to 767,850 shares, valued at $66.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

