Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Stock Price Rose While Vista Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake; Service Now (NOW) Shareholder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Boosted Its Position

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 7,778 shares traded or 66.73% up from the average. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 887,112 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Fund (VNQ) by 16,428 shares to 767,850 shares, valued at $66.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest Research invested in 0% or 7,350 shares. Parthenon Llc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vista Capital Ptnrs stated it has 359,482 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). 191,400 are held by Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability. Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Blackrock invested in 1,104 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 68,728 shares.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 34,601 shares to 31,197 shares, valued at $36.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdg Ag invested in 23,228 shares. 3,315 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Seatown Pte reported 0.12% stake. Jericho Cap Asset Management Lp owns 545,642 shares. Pier Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 2,142 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt reported 5,898 shares stake. Whale Rock Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 3.17% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 714,541 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research reported 0.16% stake. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 8,240 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 3,997 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Ltd Liability Co invested 0.26% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Retail Bank Of Omaha reported 1,086 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt accumulated 245,274 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.18% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 2.44 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 39,261 shares.

