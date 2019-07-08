Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Stock Price Rose While Vista Capital Partners Has Cut by $337,512 Its Holding; As Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Shares Declined, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Raised by $352,129 Its Stake

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 9,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,238 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $987,000, up from 16,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 474,236 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 3,100 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has risen 5.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 68,728 shares in its portfolio. James Inv Rech has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 0% or 2 shares. Moreover, Parthenon Ltd Liability Company has 0.34% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 179,808 shares. 1,104 are owned by Blackrock. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De reported 1,200 shares stake. Renaissance Tech Ltd holds 0% or 191,400 shares in its portfolio. Vista Ptnrs holds 0.65% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) or 359,482 shares.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Fund (VNQ) by 16,428 shares to 767,850 shares, valued at $66.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Company Il reported 7,022 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Management has 0.03% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 1.33M shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 312 shares stake. Hennessy Advisors invested in 75,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh holds 0% or 6,446 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 6,851 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 263,863 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 240,645 shares or 0% of the stock. Camarda Advisors Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Morgan Stanley accumulated 458,187 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Finance Bank And reported 0% stake. Alps Advsr Incorporated holds 10,316 shares. Walthausen Ltd Liability Company holds 0.98% or 199,970 shares in its portfolio. Palouse Capital Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 6,019 shares.

