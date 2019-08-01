Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Shares Rose While Vista Capital Partners Has Cut Position; Skyline Champion (SKY) Holder Mak Capital One Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 8,178 shares traded or 94.67% up from the average. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 4.04 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76 million, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 5.16% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $29.97. About 1.25M shares traded or 136.00% up from the average. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsrs invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 16,722 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 2,000 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 0.25% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 10,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.04% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Ameriprise invested in 0.01% or 1.64 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 6,950 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). State Street holds 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) or 876,797 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 5,996 shares. Rmb Capital Management has invested 0.11% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 79,479 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 7.93M shares. Comerica National Bank holds 0.01% or 44,303 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $228.80 million activity. Shares for $14.54M were sold by MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC on Tuesday, June 11. Shares for $87.18M were sold by CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS L P.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland General Elec (NYSE:POR) by 18,211 shares to 39,952 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 1,104 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 68,728 shares. Vista Capital holds 0.65% or 359,482 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 2 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,350 were accumulated by James Invest Rech Inc. Renaissance Lc owns 191,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parthenon Limited Liability Company owns 179,808 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Comml Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF).