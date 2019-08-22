Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Shareholder Vista Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake by $337,512; Chartist Has Decreased Its Pultegroup (PHM) Holding by $643,103 as Share Value Rose

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc (PHM) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 23 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 8,171 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.47 million, down from 8,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.19. About 2.18M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.83 million market cap company. It closed at $8.25 lastly. It is down 0.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,552 shares to 3,978 shares, valued at $441.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Mid (MDYG) by 72,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $259.45M for 9.22 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based Mcf Advisors Llc has invested 0.06% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). 305,621 are held by Victory Cap Mngmt. Checchi Advisers Llc holds 0.05% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 15,254 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa reported 0.06% stake. 117 are held by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Argyle Cap reported 93,450 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.03% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Leavell Investment Inc has 10,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & owns 0.24% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 62,350 shares. Raymond James Assocs accumulated 61,339 shares or 0% of the stock. 89,100 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Bridgewater Associates LP has invested 0.12% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Maryland-based Chevy Chase Holding Inc has invested 0.03% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Bridges Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 14,607 shares.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Fund (VNQ) by 16,428 shares to 767,850 shares, valued at $66.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.