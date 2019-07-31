Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Shareholder Vista Capital Partners Has Lowered Stake; As Universal Display (OLED) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Jennison Associates Cut Holding

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 2 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has risen 5.95% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF)

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 229,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 337,464 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.58M, down from 567,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 416,764 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jewett-Cameron Chairman Donald Boone Passes Away – PRNewswire” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company: An Underrated, Highly Overlooked Company Poised To Deliver Strong Long-Term Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on January 13, 2016, Prnewswire.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan – PR Newswire” published on June 06, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2017 Financial Results – PR Newswire” with publication date: November 13, 2017.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total U.S. Stock Market Fund (VTI) by 43,802 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $153.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vista Cap Prns owns 359,482 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). 2 are held by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.34% or 179,808 shares in its portfolio. 7,350 were accumulated by James Invest Research. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De accumulated 1,200 shares or 0% of the stock. 191,400 were reported by Renaissance Limited Liability Company. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 1,104 shares.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Foldable iPad Wouldn’t Be the Right Fit for Apple – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Universal Display Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OLED) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Conn’s, Inc. Announces Settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned With Universal Display Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OLED) -15% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Watch May Change to MicroLED in 2020 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Brinker holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 5,233 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Omers Administration Corporation reported 0.02% stake. 2,107 are held by Sfmg Ltd. Laurion Management Limited Partnership holds 7,536 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.06% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Amg National Bank accumulated 21,900 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). American Intl Gru, New York-based fund reported 84,819 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 55,191 shares. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Epoch Invest Ptnrs Inc reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Paloma Partners Management accumulated 0.03% or 8,476 shares.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 75,826 shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $44.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 169,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).