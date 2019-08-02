Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Shareholder Vista Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Stake; Invacare (IVC) Valuation Declined While Manatuck Hill Partners Upped by $403,200 Its Holding

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Invacare Corp (IVC) by 50.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.96% . The hedge fund held 150,400 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Invacare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.85. About 187,638 shares traded. Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has declined 69.43% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IVC News: 08/03/2018 Invacare at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Invacare Corporation to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – INVACARE CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ITS CASH FLOW USAGE FOR 2018 WILL BE SIMILAR TO CASH USED IN 2017; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corp Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 09/05/2018 – Invacare Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 41 Days; 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 25/05/2018 – ELK CREEK PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INVACARE CORP AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Declares Quarterly Dividend

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 9,351 shares traded or 115.51% up from the average. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Fund (VNQ) by 16,428 shares to 767,850 shares, valued at $66.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vista Prns Inc holds 0.65% or 359,482 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 68,728 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company accumulated 191,400 shares. Parthenon Ltd Llc has 0.34% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). James Rech holds 0% or 7,350 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has 1,200 shares. Blackrock Inc has 1,104 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 90,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turtle Beach Corp by 231,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,392 shares, and cut its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE).