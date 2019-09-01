Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Shareholder Vista Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Position; Polar Securities Has Raised Position in Hurco Companies (HURC) by $335,920 as Stock Value Declined

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Hurco Companies Inc (HURC) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 8,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The institutional investor held 123,398 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Hurco Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.91. About 15,064 shares traded. Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) has declined 21.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HURC News: 09/03/2018 Hurco 1Q EPS 43c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hurco Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURC); 16/03/2018 – Hurco Announces Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.87. About 5 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold HURC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.16 million shares or 1.09% more from 5.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). 79,584 are owned by Northern Tru Corporation. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated holds 312,097 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 7,200 shares. Perritt stated it has 0.15% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Amer Century Cos owns 136,867 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 100 are owned by Salem Invest Counselors. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has invested 0.28% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Pacific Ridge Capital Limited invested 1.37% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Thb Asset Mngmt holds 1.31% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) or 224,212 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) for 9,010 shares. Stanley has 21,978 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% stake.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 301,336 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $23.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 359,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,356 shares, and cut its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Parthenon Lc holds 0.34% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) or 179,808 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 2 shares. James Rech holds 7,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) or 1,104 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vista Ptnrs Inc, Oregon-based fund reported 359,482 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 1,200 shares.

