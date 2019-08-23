Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Shareholder Vista Capital Partners Has Cut Stake as Shares Rose; Boeing Co/The (BA) Shareholder Calamos Advisors Has Increased Holding

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 223,493 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.25 million, up from 219,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.43B market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $14.42 during the last trading session, reaching $354.41. About 8.12 million shares traded or 88.14% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – KLX: Deal With Boeing Is Valu/ed $4.25 Billion Including Assumption of About $995M in Net Debt; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 25/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines Has 68 Additional Boeing Widebody Jets on Order, Including 48 Additional 787-10s and 20 of the New 777-9s; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – ANTICIPATES 2018 ADJ. NET INCOME WILL GROW BY MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL VS 2017; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ENCOURAGED BY US-CHINA DIALOGUE ON TARIFFS; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.83M market cap company. It closed at $8.25 lastly. It is down 0.38% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Lc has 179,808 shares. James Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). 1,104 were reported by Blackrock. Bankshares Of America Corporation De accumulated 1,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 68,728 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company reported 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vista has 359,482 shares.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 468 shares to 804 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

