Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Shareholder Vista Capital Partners Decreased Stake; Pg&E (PCG) Stake Held by Verition Fund Management Llc

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.04M market cap company. It closed at $7.8 lastly. It is down 0.38% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 109.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 19,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 36,624 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 5.85M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Fund (VNQ) by 16,428 shares to 767,850 shares, valued at $66.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vanguard Group reported 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vista Capital Prtn Incorporated invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). James Invest Research Incorporated stated it has 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 191,400 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 1,200 shares. Parthenon reported 179,808 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 2 shares.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 18,015 shares to 5,964 shares, valued at $569,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 8,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,978 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).