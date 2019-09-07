Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Holder Vista Capital Partners Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Finemark National Bank & Trust Trimmed Position

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 3,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 34,677 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, down from 37,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 1.76M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.98. About 1,389 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.78 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Capital Ltd invested in 0.46% or 182,430 shares. Primecap Mngmt Communications Ca has 0.02% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 140,600 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.13% or 2,413 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp holds 11,084 shares. Acg Wealth reported 28,093 shares. New York-based Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America has invested 0.05% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Department Mb Natl Bank N A has invested 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 35,632 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Pnc Fincl Ser Gp reported 3.79M shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Com LP has invested 0.81% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 14,985 were accumulated by Parthenon Lc. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.37% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 50 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,947 shares to 116,621 shares, valued at $33.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Bk Plc (ATMP) by 34,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vista holds 0.65% or 359,482 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 2 shares. Parthenon Limited Com invested in 0.34% or 179,808 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 1,200 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). The Ohio-based James Inv Research has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vanguard Inc holds 68,728 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 1,104 shares.