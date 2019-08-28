Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Holder Vista Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake; Kite Rlty Group Tr (KRG) Shares Declined While Aqr Capital Management Has Upped by $3.57 Million Its Position

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kite Rlty Group Tr (KRG) by 506.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 237,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% . The hedge fund held 284,792 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 46,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kite Rlty Group Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 17,894 shares traded. Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has declined 4.04% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.04% the S&P500. Some Historical KRG News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 10/05/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Baxtiyar Goran: #BREAKING: KRG @PMBarzani visits Moscow and will meet Putin on Wednesday; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in Kite Realty; 16/03/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust Sells Two Shopping Centers for $63 Million; 25/04/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust 1Q Rev $89.8M; 25/04/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust Backs 2018 FFO $1.98/Shr-FFO $2.04/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Kurdistan 24 English: A source from the #KRG Council of Ministers told #Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday that the vote will take place; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST KRG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.98 TO $2.04; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.97 million market cap company. It closed at $8.04 lastly. It is down 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 17,781 shares to 427,236 shares, valued at $25.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 397,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,976 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold KRG shares while 60 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 73.61 million shares or 0.66% more from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% stake. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp reported 26,920 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 240,180 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Co holds 1.35% or 1.74 million shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 129,308 shares. Raymond James Ser holds 0% of its portfolio in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) for 24,495 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc owns 54,603 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru owns 0% invested in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) for 1,032 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) for 309,360 shares. Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America owns 76,531 shares. Quantbot LP holds 0% or 199 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Investment Advsr Ltd reported 25,876 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 116,405 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs owns 2,447 shares.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total U.S. Stock Market Fund (VTI) by 43,802 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $153.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vista Ptnrs Inc holds 0.65% or 359,482 shares. Bank Of America De stated it has 1,200 shares. Renaissance Ltd, New York-based fund reported 191,400 shares. James Inv Rech Inc reported 7,350 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 2 shares. Parthenon Llc owns 179,808 shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vanguard Incorporated has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF).