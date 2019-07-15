Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Holder Vista Capital Partners Decreased Holding by $337,512 as Stock Price Rose; As Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Call) (SC) Stock Price Rose, Continental Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $630,000

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.26 million market cap company. It closed at $8.75 lastly. It is down 5.95% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF)

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Call) (SC) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $25.65. About 511,809 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 6.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 30/05/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Look out Ally, Santander Consumer: Here comes Fiat Chrysler; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.08% or 28,200 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 411,098 shares in its portfolio. 23,250 are owned by Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Panagora Asset stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Jennison Associate Limited Liability reported 59,713 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Art Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.04% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Fund Mgmt accumulated 13,211 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd reported 67,300 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 363,790 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Co holds 941,877 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 3,173 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd owns 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 506 shares. 6,935 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins Company.

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SC’s profit will be $316.53M for 7.13 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 30,354 shares to 145,354 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 160,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Fund (VNQ) by 16,428 shares to 767,850 shares, valued at $66.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.