Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTCF) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) is a company in the Lumber Wood Production industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has 50.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 73.94% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has 40.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.17% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. 0.00% 10.90% 9.90% Industry Average 4.77% 12.68% 6.68%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. N/A 8 14.60 Industry Average 69.97M 1.47B 45.08

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.75

The potential upside of the rivals is 16.20%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. -0.38% -3.98% 5.01% 23.37% -0.38% 12.1% Industry Average 3.25% 4.08% 4.76% 11.53% 9.05% 23.10%

For the past year Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. are 9.4 and 5.3. Competitively, Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.’s peers have 3.02 and 1.92 for Current and Quick Ratio. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a beta of 0.43 and its 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.’s rivals have beta of 1.27 which is 26.60% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps. The Industrial Wood Products segment processes and distributes industrial wood products; and offers treated plywood to boat manufacturers and the transportation industry. The Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other segment is involved in the wholesale of wood products, such as fencing and landscape timbers; and manufacture and distribution of specialty metal products comprising dog kennels, proprietary gate support systems, perimeter fencing, and greenhouses. The Seed Processing and Sales segment processes and distributes agricultural seeds to distributors. This segment is also involved in cleaning seeds. The Industrial Tools and Clamps segment imports and distributes pneumatic air tools, industrial clamps, saw blades, digital calipers, and laser guides to retailers. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in North Plains, Oregon.