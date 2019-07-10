Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Has Cut Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Maintains Position in Regis (RGS)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Regis Corp (RGS) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 255,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.78M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.59 million, up from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Regis Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $691.36M market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 120,015 shares traded. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 15.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c; 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 64,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 526,762 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62 million, down from 591,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 888,478 shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 04/04/2018 – JetBlue Announces David Checketts to Leave Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE ORDERS COMBINED 183 ENGINES, SPARES FOR AIRBUS NEOS; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue February Traffic Increased 6.8 %; 02/04/2018 – JetBlue Appoints Pres of New Travel Products Subsidiary; 11/04/2018 – JetBlue Airways Reports March Traffic Increased 7.3% From a Year Ago; 11/05/2018 – JetBlue: Has Reached an Agreement in Principle With the Air Line Pilots Association; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue February Capacity Increased 6.8 %; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue: Both JetBlue and TWU Will Organize Negotiating Committees; 09/05/2018 – JBLU TELLS DOT TOO LATE TO ADD NEW FLIGHTS TO SUMMER SCHEDULE; 23/04/2018 – JETBLUE – SEMI-PRIVATE FLIGHTS BETWEEN PRIVATE TERMINALS, FBOS AT MAJOR WEST COAST DESTINATIONS NOW AVAILABLE TO BUY ON JETBLUE.COM

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 47.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.38 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $168.56 million for 8.48 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (NASDAQ:REGN) by 60,600 shares to 90,100 shares, valued at $37.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.88M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 606,800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested 0.07% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 213,088 shares stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company reported 4.04M shares. Old Bancorp In holds 0.01% or 15,150 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Ltd Llc accumulated 327,589 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Tru Com Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Metropolitan Life stated it has 33,665 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 121,851 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Tru Advsr Lp invested in 0.02% or 590,214 shares. 126,953 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. 387 were reported by Captrust Advisors. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 743,209 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hsbc Hldg Pcl holds 0.01% or 414,174 shares in its portfolio. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp Inc invested 0.44% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “JetBlue Is Probably Serious About Flying to Europe. Southwest Isn’t. – The Motley Fool” published on March 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why You Must Hold Onto JetBlue (JBLU) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Stericycle Inc (SRCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 High-Flying Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 709,895 shares to 578,640 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 226,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold RGS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 38.05 million shares or 6.64% less from 40.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Inc has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 200 shares. Birch Run Cap Ltd Partnership holds 10.66M shares or 66.63% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 44,854 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). New York-based Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 96,012 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 23,063 shares. 165,765 are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Management. The Georgia-based Voya Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Prudential Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Com has invested 0.01% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). 53,039 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 110,203 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 141,910 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 804 shares.