Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Shareholder Wilsey Asset Management Has Raised Its Position; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Raised Position in Biogen (BIIB) as Share Price Rose

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 14,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 160,680 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98M, up from 145,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $7.06 during the last trading session, reaching $235.21. About 1.33M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 30,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 529,151 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 498,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 4.36M shares traded or 8.13% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE ORDERS COMBINED 183 ENGINES, SPARES FOR AIRBUS NEOS; 25/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – AFTER ASR PROGRAM IS COMPLETE, WILL HAVE A REMAINING AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – JetBlue Releases its Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein: JetBlue’s Return Great Win for Ontario Airport, Inland Empire; 11/05/2018 – JetBlue: Has Reached an Agreement in Principle With the Air Line Pilots Association; 03/05/2018 – JetBlue Lands in Minneapolis, Making the Twin Cities the Airline’s 102nd Destination; 18/05/2018 – JetBlue Names Joanna Geraghty as President, Operating Chief; 02/05/2018 – JetBlue Brings Humanity Back to Air Travel All Over Again With Highly Anticipated A320 Interior Cabin Restyling; 10/05/2018 – JetBlue April Traffic Increased 5.7%; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPEX BETWEEN $900 MLN – $1,110 MLN

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Biogen (BIIB) Keep the Earnings Streak Alive in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Assessing Impact Of Biogen (BIIB) News – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Slips Despite Q1 Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 15,852 shares. 13,641 were accumulated by World Asset. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Chesley Taft & Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,542 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd accumulated 1.1% or 18,102 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Lc owns 4,246 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial Group has invested 0.08% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 28,300 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 38,616 are owned by South Dakota Investment Council. 17,015 are owned by Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Limited Company has 0.81% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Omers Administration invested in 8,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vigilant Mngmt Llc stated it has 39,386 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0.35% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Signaturefd Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 2,112 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 25,867 shares to 529,015 shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 169,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,337 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And holds 21,500 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 886,101 shares stake. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co owns 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 219 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny invested in 33,665 shares. Putnam Lc holds 0.01% or 184,666 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial owns 3.51M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability owns 192,380 shares. Citadel Ltd Com stated it has 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Utah Retirement Systems owns 24,093 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 13,020 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Raymond James And has 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Brown Brothers Harriman And Co reported 685 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.01% or 104,148 shares.

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Harmonic, Analog, GOL, JetBlue and AZUL highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why JetBlue (JBLU) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is a Beat Likely for American Airlines (AAL) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Add These 5 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.