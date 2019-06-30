Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Shareholder U S Global Investors Has Cut Position as Stock Price Declined; As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, Blue Chip Partners Upped Its Holding

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 7,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,979 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97 million, up from 44,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $207.97. About 11.07M shares traded or 171.72% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 24,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,839 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 200,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 4.12 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 09/04/2018 – JetBlue Launches `GreenUp™’ Campaign in Celebration of Earth Month; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS REPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC; 23/04/2018 – JetBlue And JetSuiteX Announce Codeshare Partnership; 27/03/2018 – JetBlue Swaps Trays for Carts to Speed Inflight Snacks, Drinks; 08/05/2018 – JetBlue Grows International Presence with Expanded Service in Havana and Mexico City; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX BOOSTED TMUS, NXPI, JBLU IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – JetBlue: James Hnat, Secretary, General Counsel, to Retire June 30; 18/05/2018 – JetBlue Names New President as CEO Shifts to Long-Term Strategy; 08/05/2018 – JetBlue Increasess International Presence With Expanded Service in Havana and Mexico City; 21/05/2018 – JetBlue-backed private-jet company signs up for hybrid electric planes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartwell J M Partnership reported 124,179 shares or 4.34% of all its holdings. Homrich & Berg owns 1.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 107,941 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 2.06% or 30,002 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors Incorporated has 17,851 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 182,433 shares. Kings Point Cap Management owns 2,098 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 22,650 were reported by Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Com. Argent invested in 1.23% or 61,439 shares. Signature And Invest Advsr Ltd invested in 1,381 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Suntrust Banks holds 1.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1.05 million shares. Wilkins Counsel Inc holds 5,575 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc holds 122,856 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd holds 0.19% or 23,506 shares. Castleark Ltd Liability Corporation owns 118,804 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) reported 0.59% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,928 were accumulated by Pitcairn Co. Field Main State Bank accumulated 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Partners Ltd holds 0.04% or 270,058 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Ellington Mgmt Group Lc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 326,441 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 145,110 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 983,150 shares stake. Oppenheimer And Company holds 0.01% or 21,500 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts, a Australia-based fund reported 43,800 shares. Shelton Capital has invested 0.09% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Scout Invests stated it has 1.85M shares. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 26,578 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Lc. Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 47.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.38 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $168.55 million for 8.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinopec Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 7,500 shares to 7,850 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

