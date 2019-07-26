Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Shareholder Bank Of America Upped Position by $10.26 Million; Whitnell & Co Has Increased Stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 641,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 6.43 million shares traded or 58.64% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 10/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – TRAFFIC IN APRIL INCREASED 5.7 PERCENT FROM APRIL 2017, ON A CAPACITY INCREASE OF 5.3 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – JBLU CEO ROBIN HAYES COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 21/05/2018 – JetBlue-backed private-jet company signs up for hybrid electric planes; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Expects 1Q Rev Per Available Seat Mile Growth of 3.5% to 5.5 %; 18/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – JAMES HNAT, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT CORPORATE AFFAIRS AND GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE JUNE 30; 11/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Pilot Agreement Update; 08/05/2018 – JetBlue Increasess International Presence With Expanded Service in Havana and Mexico City; 22/05/2018 – JBLU SAYS IT MADE SOME CAPACITY `ADJUSTMENTS’ FOR JULY, AUGUST; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPEX BETWEEN $900 MLN – $1,110 MLN; 26/04/2018 – JetBlue Releases its Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 21,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,544 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 237,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.52. About 321,466 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:KMI) by 45,400 shares to 60,100 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 33,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,326 shares, and cut its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 157,065 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 24,926 shares. Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 0.01% or 2.23 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 54,003 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Acadian Asset Ltd Com invested in 5,765 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management has 0.03% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Creative Planning holds 0% or 16,568 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 170 shares. Rothschild Asset Us reported 64,371 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability reported 1,516 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel, Missouri-based fund reported 26,798 shares. State Street Corp reported 7.28 million shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 10.84M shares. Frontier Capital Lc reported 5.85 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 109,223 shares.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,012 shares to 23,795 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.