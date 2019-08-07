Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Holder Wilsey Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $483,168 as Market Value Rose; As Nike (NKE) Stock Rose, Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Boosted by $5.08 Million Its Holding

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.3. About 8.50M shares traded or 31.02% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 30,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 529,151 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 498,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 3.01 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 04/04/2018 – JetBlue Announces David Checketts to Leave Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 24%-26% GOING FORWARD; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO COMMENTS ON JETBLUE AT EVENT IN BRAZIL TODAY; 08/05/2018 – JetBlue Grows International Presence with Expanded Service in Havana and Mexico City; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS – ON MARCH 30, CO, INTERNATIONAL AERO ENGINES ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED & RESTATED ENGINE PURCHASE & SERVICES DEAL FOR PW1100G-JM ENGINES; 07/03/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS ITS CANCELED 460 FLIGHTS TODAY ON WINTER STORM; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Net $88M; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 09/05/2018 – JETBLUE SEEKS TO START ROUTES IN NOVEMBER INSTEAD OF JULY 20

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boxwood Merger Corp by 250,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 4.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.00M shares, and cut its stake in Schultze Spl Purp Acquisitio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Natl Trust accumulated 2,940 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0.3% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 24.62 million shares. Rnc Cap Management Lc, California-based fund reported 3,343 shares. Shelton Cap has invested 0.27% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 5,927 were accumulated by Intersect Ltd Llc. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 0.65% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Guardian Life Insurance Of America accumulated 0.04% or 3,627 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.53% or 501,143 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.19% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 148,100 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 5,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company accumulated 9,000 shares. Mcdonald Cap Investors Incorporated Ca accumulated 852,631 shares or 5.96% of the stock. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 38,473 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 920 shares. Acg Wealth owns 31,216 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,289 were accumulated by Dubuque Comml Bank Trust. Oppenheimer & has invested 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability reported 0.05% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). New York-based Donald Smith And Communication has invested 5.76% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Petrus Tru Lta invested in 17,765 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 33,665 are held by Metropolitan Life Ny. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Barnett & Commerce holds 0.4% or 43,060 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Cap Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 126,953 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 11,791 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.09% or 132,475 shares. Curbstone has invested 0.23% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 793 were accumulated by Ftb Incorporated.

