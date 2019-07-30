Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Holder U S Global Investors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $387,360 as Valuation Declined; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Raised Texas Instrs (TXN) Position

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 24,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,839 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, down from 200,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 5.50 million shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER ASM OF 12.06 CENTS VS 11.46 CENTS; 05/04/2018 – JBLU SELECTS PRATT & WHITNEY ENGINES FOR AIRBUS A320NEO FLEET; 18/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 04/04/2018 – JETBLUE: DAVID CHECKETTS TO LEAVE BOARD; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – RASM GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN DOWN 3.0% AND FLAT FOR SECOND QUARTER 2018; 09/05/2018 – JBLU GIVEN NEW BOSTON-, FORT LAUDERDALE-HAVANA ROUTES IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – JETBLUE REVEALS FIRST RESTYLE OF A320 INTERIOR SINCE 2000; 06/03/2018 JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS REPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC; 10/05/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q Rev Per Available Seat Mile Ranging Between -3.0% and Fla

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 174.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 21,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,056 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 12,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $129.97. About 6.07M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $45,450 activity.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 50,846 shares to 107,188 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gold Fields Ltd (NYSE:GFI) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Public Limited has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 155,072 shares in its portfolio. Amp Investors stated it has 43,800 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 128,075 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 659 are owned by Bessemer Grp. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc invested 0.15% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Oppenheimer & Company Incorporated holds 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) or 21,500 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.03% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 2.38M shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 16,286 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce holds 0% or 358,697 shares in its portfolio. Trust Company Of Vermont owns 300 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp reported 18.22 million shares. Burns J W Inc Ny holds 0.07% or 18,000 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com holds 414,174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $189.60 million for 7.59 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 52,015 shares to 8,186 shares, valued at $609,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 8,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EMB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Shares for $3.37 million were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold $702,392 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $922,762 were sold by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12. The insider ANDERSKOUV NIELS sold 23,174 shares worth $2.34 million. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $743,400 was sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H. On Thursday, January 31 Barker Ellen sold $145,203 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 1,435 shares.

