Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Holder Stelliam Investment Management LP Boosted Its Stake by $6.17 Million as Share Price Declined; Community Bank Of Raymore Position In At&T (T) Was Lifted

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 29.91M shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Private Exchange Offers; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$40.75 BLN; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 65.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 385,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 978,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.00M, up from 592,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 5.50M shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 4.47 BLN, UP 6.8 PCT; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Fort Lauderdale as the New Home for Its Travel Products Subsidiary; 23/04/2018 – JetBlue first invested in JetSuite in 2016 and increased its investment in the company; 08/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – JETBLUE GROWS INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE WITH EXPANDED SERVICE IN HAVANA AND MEXICO CITY; 17/05/2018 – JBLU CEO ROBIN HAYES COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 09/05/2018 – JBLU TELLS DOT TOO LATE TO ADD NEW FLIGHTS TO SUMMER SCHEDULE; 22/05/2018 – JBLU: GETTING BACK ON TRACK WITH AIRCRAFT RESTYLING AFTER DELAY; 09/05/2018 – JETBLUE SEEKS TO START ROUTES IN NOVEMBER INSTEAD OF JULY 20; 23/03/2018 – JetBlue Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS IT REMAINS `DEEPLY ENGAGED’ IN JETBLUE FLEET TALKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 6,500 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Natl Bank Sioux Falls stated it has 16,531 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 24,646 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 65,057 were accumulated by Lucas Capital Mngmt. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Co owns 4.53 million shares. Gideon Cap Advisors holds 0.1% or 8,555 shares in its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Lc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mcgowan Gp Asset Management accumulated 0.11% or 21,630 shares. Moreover, Headinvest Limited Co has 0.22% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 24,858 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.4% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14.58M shares. Moody Bankshares Trust Division has invested 0.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Btc Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.8% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 159,268 shares. Chatham Group invested in 0.18% or 22,941 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 32,279 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Opus Invest Incorporated holds 0.98% or 158,000 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shufro Rose Commerce Lc has 0.02% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 157,065 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 28,549 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 603,433 shares. J Goldman Lp holds 717,593 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust stated it has 170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 24,093 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp has 36,548 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Partners Lc accumulated 225,000 shares. 550 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And. 54,003 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. Sterling Cap Limited Liability Co reported 0.2% stake. Brandywine Global Inv Limited Com invested in 0.09% or 768,002 shares. D E Shaw And Inc, a New York-based fund reported 754,106 shares.

