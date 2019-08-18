Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Holder Clark Capital Management Group Has Cut Position as Stock Value Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Bloombergsen Has Boosted Stake by $2.45 Million as Market Value Rose

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 209,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.39M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 2.54 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 22/05/2018 – JBLU DECLINES TO SAY IF WILL REPLACE CHECKETTS ON BOARD; 22/05/2018 – JetBlue’s Soar with Reading® Initiative Lands in San Francisco and Oakland This Summer; 17/05/2018 – JBLU SEES NON-FUEL UNIT COSTS DECREASING YOY BY 2018 2ND HALF; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR PURCHASE & MAINTENANCE OF PW1100G-JM ENGINES ON 85 A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT TO BE PURCHASED BY CO; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q CASM Ex-Fuel Up 3.1%; 25/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS SAYS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS IT HAS 10% STAKE IN JETSUITEX AIR; 25/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – AFTER ASR PROGRAM IS COMPLETE, WILL HAVE A REMAINING AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER ASM OF 12.06 CENTS VS 11.46 CENTS

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 46,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.87M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.91 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 05/03/2018 FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- Light Clip for Oracle Retractor, sterile, Part Number: 03.809.925S Reaming Rods are intended; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $189.60M for 7.19 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 367,948 shares to 442,799 shares, valued at $50.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 332,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

