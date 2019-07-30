Jetblue Awys Com (JBLU) Stake Held by Timber Creek Capital Management Llc; Advisory Services Network Decreased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $537,453 as Shares Rose

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (JBLU) by 293.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 60,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,515 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 20,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 521,947 shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 11/05/2018 – JETBLUE PILOTS PACT NOW GOES TO ALPA MASTER EXECUTIVE COUNCIL; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – CASM EX-FUEL EXPECTED TO GROW BETWEEN 2.0% AND 4.0% FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – JBLU: NOT SEEING RASM DIFFERENCE IN BASIC ECONOMY MARKETS; 11/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS – REACHED AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION (ALPA) REGARDING JETBLUE’S PILOTS; 08/05/2018 – JetBlue Grows International Presence with Expanded Service in Havana and Mexico City; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q CASM Ex-Fuel Up 3.1%; 07/03/2018 – JETBLUE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON FLIGHTS IN EMAIL TODAY; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Amends Previous Order for Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, JETBLUE EXPECTS CAPACITY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 6.5% AND 8.5%; 22/03/2018 – JetBlue Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 9,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,735 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, down from 24,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 719,846 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 05/03/2018 – U.S. security panel deals major blow to Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm to unveil new chipset to power VR, AR headsets – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Globe Technology: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 12/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broa; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Financial Advsrs, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,767 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca accumulated 2.30 million shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has 39,065 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bancorp Com has 2,126 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bridges Invest Mngmt holds 0.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 107,903 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.47% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Matrix Asset Advisors Incorporated New York reported 3.46% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd holds 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 39,990 shares. The Iowa-based Miles Cap has invested 0.84% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 4,700 are held by Wisconsin Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Riggs Asset Managment Com reported 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 289,067 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 11,776 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Anchor Capital reported 19,190 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.10 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,419 shares to 45,367 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 56,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 26,578 shares. Ajo LP owns 6.68 million shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Scout reported 0.62% stake. Cambridge Inv reported 36,694 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Qs Invsts Limited Co holds 236,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Donald Smith Co Inc invested 5.76% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,454 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.02% or 4.80M shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Prudential Fin accumulated 0.1% or 3.51 million shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.39% or 950,000 shares. Grp One Trading LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Fincl Bank Of America De reported 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Denali Advisors Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 34,700 shares.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 12,095 shares to 34,411 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.